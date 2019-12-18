Disturbing: Malawian suspects sell copse

A mob in Mulanje has murdered two men who tried to sell a man they had allegedly killed. The two men tried to sell the copse at five hundred thousand kwacha.

According to media reports monitored by Malawi24, the two men identified as Chiziwiso Leni and James Kapezi had murdered a man identified as Rodrick Gomiwa.

Thereafter, the suspected murderers went to a local pub to sell the deceased to people drinking alcohol at K500,000.

Horrified by the news and after forcing the suspects to lead the patrons where Gomiwa’s copse was hidden, the patrons also decided to kill the two suspects in retaliation.

The mob has also destroyed properties belonging to the suspects who were all from TA Mthilamanja.