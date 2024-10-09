FINCA Malawi has launched an innovative Clean Energy Loan product, enabling customers to access loans of up to K75 million for gas and solar appliances.

Speaking at a launch on Tuesday in Blantyre, Takondwa Chirwa, FINCA Malawi’s Marketing Manager, highlighted the partnership with 265 Energy and the commitment to environmental preservation and climate change mitigation.

Chirwa said the Clean Energy Loans are designed to allow customers to purchase gas and solar appliances at 265 Energy, facilitating the transition to sustainable energy solutions and reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal.

The Marketing Manager is of the view that this initiative will have a significant impact on the environment, decreasing deforestation and air pollution while improving overall quality of life.

“Our intention is rooted in preserving the environment and fighting climate change,” Chirwa explained. “We promote clean energy as a lifestyle choice prioritising individual and planetary well-being. This initiative addresses pressing challenges, including air pollution, deforestation, and health risks associated with traditional cooking methods.”

Chikondi Sanga, 265 Energy’s Regional Manager for the South, expressed optimism about the partnership: “Our goal is to make gas and solar affordable and accessible, conserving the environment. We believe this partnership will help us realize our vision.”

The Clean Energy Loans will profoundly impact Malawian households, reducing environmental degradation and improving health outcomes. By providing access to reliable energy, FINCA Malawi empowers customers to save money on energy costs and invest in other areas of their lives.