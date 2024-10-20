The 2024 TNM Super League championship race intensified over the weekend, with leaders Silver Strikers securing a crucial point after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Creck Sporting Club at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

The result maintained Silver’s grip on the top spot with 50 points, six points above Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who lost 1-0 away to Karonga United on the same day.

Silver’s draw against Creck showcased the team’s resilience.

Despite being pushed to the limit, the leaders demonstrated their determination to stay ahead.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match, but we’re satisfied with the point,” Silver Strikers’ coach, Peter Mponda, said in a post-match interview. “Our focus remains on the championship, and we’ll keep working hard.”

In another exciting match, Mighty Tigers edged Bangwe All Stars 1-0, further complicating the championship picture.

Tigers’ victory over Bangwe injected new life into their championship hopes.

The 1-0 win propelled Tigers up the standings with 27 points from 24 games while the loss was a massive blow to Bangwe in their quest for survival as they couldn’t capitalise on FOMO’s 3-1 defeat away to Moyale Barracks on Saturday.

Trevor Kajawa’s men are stuck in 14th position with 19 points from 23 games.

As the TNM Super League enters its critical phase, fans can expect thrilling matches and unexpected twists. Will Silver Strikers maintain their lead, or will Wanderers bounce back? The championship’s outcome hangs in the balance.

On the other hand, the race for survival will be so intense as Dedza Dynamos, Tigers, FOMO FC, Bangwe and Chitipa United are all fighting for their safety as the season is slowly coming to an end.

By Twink Jones Gadama