Pregnant women protest over poor services in Kasungu

Pregnant women in Kasungu marched on Wednesday in protest over poor services at Kasungu District Hospital.

The women who are currently at the district hospital’s waiting shelter marched from the hospital to Kasungu District Council to raise awareness about the issues they face at the health facility.

According to the protesters, pregnant women do not receive the necessary care when they go to the hospital for delivery and they are worried that the hospital has become a death trap.

This comes as health workers who are working as interns in various hospitals are staging a strike demanding government to offer doctors, nurses and midwives full employment.