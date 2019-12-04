Catholic Bishops call on Malawians to prepare for elections case outcome

Catholic Bishops in the country have called on Malawians to accept the outcome of the elections case when the ruling is delivered by the Constitutional Court.

In a statement to their flock and people of good will at the start of Advent when Catholics prepare the coming of Jesus Christ leading to Christmas, the Catholic Bishops said people in the country have a duty and responsibility to promote peace and unity.

“We, therefore, call upon all the citizens of this country to respect and uphold the rule of law so that all can peacefully co-exist.

“’In the event that the court ruling does not go in your favour, accept it or challenge the outcome through peaceful and constitutional mechanisms,” reads part of the statement.

The Bishops also condemned acts of violence that have been reported in various parts of the country since the elections saying the violence is being perpetrated on innocent people and their property often based on political, regional and tribal lines.

“Violence is evil and unacceptable. It is contrary to the human rights and freedoms which we fought for when we chose multiparty system of government,” the bishops said.

In the elections, Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the results of the presidential elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner. The court is expected to finish hearing the case this week.