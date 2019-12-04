Blantyre Police ready for festive season

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre say they have stepped up efforts to ensure a crime free festive season in the city.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was the city’s police publicist Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who said the police in the city have already embarked on a number of activities aiming at maintaining peace during the festive season.

Nkhwazi said among others, police have enhanced visibility during the day and night as there will be intensified armed foot and motor vehicle patrols so as to deal with acts intending to cause havoc.

The publicist further said throughout this period, sweeping operations will be the order of the day to ensure that criminal intentions are not given any opportunity to accomplish their ill motives.

Nkhwazi continued to say that community awareness meetings with members of the public will also be enhanced through community policing.

“Let us ensure that we have festive season free from crime and road accidents in the city. There will be intensive traffic checks and patrols both during the day and at night.

We want to ensure our roads are free from accidents during the season.

“Our advice; Road users must at all times adhere to road traffic regulations when plying on the road. Avoid drink and drive, use roadworthy vehicles, avoid overspeeding and exceeding seating capacity,” advised Nkhwazi.

He also advised people report to police any suspicious activity that require police attention as soon as possible and urged those planning to go on vacation to strictly arrange for a responsible person to be in charge of their houses/property in their absence.