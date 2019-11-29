Mzuni hopeful of Super League survival

Mzuzu based side, Mzuni FC, is on the verge of being relegated from the Super League but the club is still hopeful of survival.

Mzuni are on position 13 in the 16 member league with 23 points having played 27 games, two more than each of three sides below them.

They have the same points as 14th placed Dwangwa United and a point more than 15th placed Mlatho.

Mzuni could be relegated even if they win they win all their remaining three games.

However, assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said the team will remain in the league.

“We are not in good position but come rain come sunshine the team will survive the chop and this is a prophetic word, remind me after the league. Let me tell all Mzuni supporters that their team will survive the chop and they will see them in 2020 season,” he said.

But one of the club’s supporters Lukhelo Nyakamera said the fans are worried about the club’s situation.

“I started following Mzuni when it was still in premier division and for that it is still my team. We are worried over the current position of the team, and we don’t know what will happen this year, everyone who loves Mzuni will be sad if the team is relegated,” said Nyakamera.