Mutharika yet to visit Northern Region

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials promised people in the North that President Peter Mutharika will hold a rally in the region between October and November but the president is still yet to visit the North since his re-election.

Mutharika has never held a rally in the Northern Region since he was re-elected as Malawi president in the May elections.

During rallies in Mzuzu and Rumphi last month, DDP Governor for the North Sanga told people that Mutharika will visit the city before the end of November.

“Our president professor Mutharika will soon visit between this month (October) and next month (November) to thank you for voting him. He is our president, don’t worry he is coming without failing,” Sanga promised.

Mutharika is yet to go to the region and today he will leave Malawi for Spain where he will attend a climate change conference.

When called this week to explain why the president is yet to visit Mzuzu, Sanga asked for more time saying he was not in office.

“Please give me time because am not in the office but I may not give you all information regarding the president movement,” he said.

Since the May elections, President Mutharika has only visited Southern Region and Central Region where he has held several thank you rallies.

Joshua Nyirenda from Mzimba said he was disappointed over Mutharika’s failure to visit the region.

“Since we voted he has never visited us, what we hear is the president is in southern region, the president in central region, what sin did we commit here in the North?” said Nyirenda.