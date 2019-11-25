Chimulirenji is an empty tin – Sheikh   Imran Mtenje

All is not well in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with trouble starting in the Eastern Region where Sheikh Imran Mtenje is now openly campaining against Vice President Everton Chimulirenji calling him an ’empty tin’.

Sheikh Mtenje openly told a party meeting that Chimulirenji is an “empty tin” and President Peter Mutharika’s successor should come from Mangochi or Machinga.

Mtenje then said the “proper” candidate to take over from Mutharika is incumbent Minister of Justice Bright Msaka who hails from Machinga.

We can reveal that Mtenje is being supported by former President Bakili Muluzi, himself a Muslim and Msaka.

Ironically, Msaka is related to Muluzi.

“The only candidate who is credible and has vision for this country is Hon Bright Msaka not these empty tins going around with sirens,” said Mtenje in reference to Chimulirenji.

“2024 presents us with another chance to bring the presidency back home after it was stolen from us by Bingu wa Mutharika,” Mtenje told a Moslem grouping at Nsanama Mosque over the weekend.

Mtenje is a strong UDF supporter but is in DPP as a spy for Bakili Muluzi, a case of snake in the grass.

Recently, Mtenje was in the news for fighting against incumbent Eastern Region Governor Julius Paipi.

According to confirmed reports, Sheikh Mtenje has been conducting meetings with various party officials in the region with the aim of ousting Paipi, a development which has brought divisions and confusion within the party in the region.

During one of his meetings, Mtenje urged his fellow Muslims in DPP family to support his bid of becoming the party’s regional governor.

“I have all the support from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to take over the mantle from Paipi. I have also blessings from our Veep Hon. Bright Msaka. The president is also concerned with Paipi’s continued blunders,” he said.

Among others, the group is expected to meet President Mutharika. If that is not all, the group has vowed to ensure that Bright Msaka becomes Malawi President after Mutharika.

However this have not gone well with party officials in the region who have threatened to deal with Mtenje accordingly if he proceeds with his plans.

The party officials described Mtenje as an “intruder” and fortune seeker who has contributed nothing towards the success of the party in the region.

“Mr. Mtenje is always at Sanjika Palace lying to the president on the state of affairs here just to blackmail him whereas Mr. Paipi is always with us here doing all the groundwork together,” said Ali Mwachande, one of the officials.