7-year-old girl drowns in river

A Standard One learner aged seven drowned on Thursday at Chigumulire River in Chiradzulu.

The district’s police publicist Vincent Khola identified the girl as Aida Makwete, who was a Standard One learner at Nsoni Primary School.

Khola said Aida drowned in Chigumulire River where she went to the river to swim with her friends after school.

“Aida dived into deep waters where she met her fate. Her friends shouted for help, but the rescue team found her already dead,” he said.

Khola said postmortem done by medical personnel from Thumbwe Health Centre indicated that death was also due to suffocation.

Aida hailed from Chiniko Village in the area of TA Kadewere in the district.

Meanwhile police have urged learners in the district to directly report home after school and that they should also avoid crossing swollen rivers this rainy season.