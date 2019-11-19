Malawians asked to try Bushiri as president

A South African businessperson based in Botswana who has been doing business in Malawi over the past 10 years has asked Malawians to try Prophet Shepherd Bushiri as president of the country.

The businessman explained that he has been quite observant of Bushiri, the spiritual leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church who has built a big brand for himself as a globally renowned spiritual leader, shrewd businessperson and an erudite philanthropist.

He said: “For somebody who rose from scratches and built a billion on his own and, interestingly, he has been steadfast and focused despite raging forces to bring him down, I feel Malawi has a human resource in Bushiri needed to manage its broken politics.

“Bushiri has money—he won’t steal from you. Bushiri is young—he knows the needs of the time. Bushiri is an entrepreneur—he will advance that culture. Bushiri gives—he will support the weak further. Bushiri is already famous—he won’t be in government to make a name.”

According to the businessperson, for a country to develop there is a need of money to fund the development projects and leadership to manage the money prudently and efficiently.

He added that Malawi has enough money both from domestic revenue and external support and it needs to fund its development programmes but what Malawi doesn’t have is the committed leadership to manage its money prudently.

The businessperson explained that what is happening in Malawi, from the 10 years he has been in this country, is that government is always captured by a self-serving interest group with a principal aim of primitive accumulation and self-enrichment.

“It’s a norm for people who run governments to serve self-interest at the expense of their people. For instance, a minister in South Africa awarded a water project to his friend and despite doing the job; it was not of expected standards because they pocketed part of the money.

“Malawi, however, is a different case: They take money to buy medicine and they don’t even supply anything; they register companies to build roads and, after getting the money from government, they deregister it and get away,” he said.