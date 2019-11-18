Lilongwe Water Board seeks K382 billion for projects

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) seeks to raise US$515 Million (about K382 billion) to implement projects that will improve water supply in Lilongwe City.

LWB has developed an ambitious Investment Plan covering a period up to 2045 called the Lilongwe Water Program (LWP) in response to the projected rapid growth in water demand.

The purpose is to increase and secure access to sustainable water supply and safely managed sanitation services for people living in Lilongwe City and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, the board successfully held its first ever Infrastructure Investment Financing Conference as it looks to raise the funds.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa presided over the official opening of the conference at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Nankhumwa said the conference was another true manifestation of how LWB is working tirelessly to realize its vision of being a leading water utility not only in Malawi but on the African continent and even beyond, adding that while government is committed to providing adequate, reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services to Malawians in urban, peri-urban, towns and rural areas, there is an ever-increasing demand for improved and safely managed services.

“One focus area is Lilongwe City, which is facing water and sanitation challenges due to the ever-growing population. The population is expected to grow to 1.5 million by 2021, and to 2.2 million by 2030. This is putting a strain on the city’s services, including water supply,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that it was therefore imperative for LWB to come up with investment plans to source funds for financing of its projects to address the water situation.

“This is why my ministry is in full support of this conference, which aims to create awareness of the projects the Board would like to implement under the Lilongwe Water Program (LWP), and to court international financing institutions and development partners to finance such a programme.

“I would therefore like to challenge all potential donors participating in this conference, to take this meeting very seriously,” said Nankhumwa.

The Lilongwe Water Program consists of a series of investments summarized in seven pillars designed to address the immediate and medium-term water security needs, and support a long-term solution to Lilongwe’s growing water demands.

The pillars include Water Storage Infrastructure; Water Production, Transmission and Distribution; Sanitation; Catchment Management and Livelihoods; Institutional Capacity Strengthening; Design Studies, and other projects- Rehabilitation & Upgrading of Bunda and Malingunde Water Supply System, and Expansion of SCADA System.