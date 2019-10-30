Kwimbira emerges best performer at CAF course

Malawian Elite FIFA Assistant Referee Bernadettar Kwimbira was named the overall best among 33 Referees who attended a 5-day CAF Elite ‘A’ Women Referees Course in Djibouti.

The course brought together top African female referees from 24 CAF member Associations.

Kwimbira, who was the only Malawian Referee at the course said she is pleased to have been named the best performer among the group of Africa’s best.

“I am very happy and I thank God for the achievement. This is not only good for myself but for Malawi Football as well. There were so many good referees and it wasn’t easy to come out as the best.

“We had a two-day class session where we learnt laws of the game and we then had to interpret the laws on the field of play with practical sessions for 3 days,” she said.

Kwimbira has since urged her fellow Malawian female referees to keep on working hard and have self-discipline if they are to make it at top level.

In 2013, Kwimbira also emerged the best performer at a joint Elite Men and Women Referees Course in Cairo, Egypt.

She is Malawi’s most decorated referee having officiated at two FIFA Women’s World Cups, five Women’s AFCONS, One Olympics, One Youth Olympics and FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Cup among other high-profile assignments.

Kwimbira is expected back home on Wednesday afternoon.