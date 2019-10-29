Lunzu School shut down after student riots

Lunzu Secondary School in Blantyre has been shut down following riots by students.

On Monday night, Form Four and Form Two students at the Lunzu Secondary School were engaged in fights which resulted in the students setting on fire a multi-purpose hall and destroying other buildings.

“The tension within the school has been intense since yesterday [Monday]. There has been extensive damage done on various infrastructure at the school including the school and staff houses,” the school’s board chairperson Stanley Daudi said.

He added that the school was still evaluating the damage caused by the students.

One learner was injured during the fight and was treated as an outpatient at Mlambe Mission Hospital.

In a related development, students from M’manga Community Day Secondary School in Balaka this morning closed the M1 Road in protest against the school’s decision to ban students from wearing hijab.

Classes were suspended after some students wore the Muslim headscarf.

The school is run by the Anglican Church but Muslims in the area argue that people living around the school are usually involved in development projects at the school hence they are also part owners.