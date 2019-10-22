Live football results will help you follow the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020

The British team is a confident leader in the qualifying rounds of the World Cup and Europe 2020. Today we can see some good live football results of this team led by the experienced Gareth Southgate. At the moment, we can state the victories of the team in all the meetings. In each match, it managed to hit the opponents' goal at least four times. But, unfortunately, according to the results of the last meeting with the Czech Republic – 2:1 in favor of the latter – the series of victories of the British was interrupted.

The rivals of the English team at the start of the qualifying stage were the Czechs.

Wembley has seen this team being defeated with a score of 5:0 by the players of Gareth Southgate. It should be noted that the Czechs have improved quite a lot since then. Their coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has carried out serious educational work among his players, and that’s why the Czech team fights for its right to play in the European Championship 2020 with dignity.

Back in early autumn, the Czechs defeated Montenegro with confidence and a score of 3:0, while being abroad. As the home team, they will meet with Kosovo. It is clear that the starting line-up of the team is suitable only if it secures a place for itself in Euro 2020. To implement this scenario, you need to have a number of victories that require the participation of experienced players. Fans are looking forward to their live football results, that will decide the fate of the team.

Problems of the British team

It is known that the English team is having some trouble with its composition. The situation with their central defenders is especially alarming. These are the things that are stirring the pot:

● Serious injury of John Stones;

● Joe Gomez’s increasingly rare appearances in Liverpool;

● The bad mood of Harry Maguire and Michael Keane, who suffered a series of malfortunes in their clubs.

The above can be attributed to Harry Kane too, as well as to other Tottenham players included in the England national team. It’s true that the Chelsea players are more positive. Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are in the prestigious team line-up for the first time.

Fans expect Sancho, Kane and Sterling to be among the attackers. In the central defense it is preferable to see Maguire and Keane. But Mount is surely able to perform at the base. After all, James Maddison was forced to leave the team because of his sickness, which was preceded by a demarche from the team of Fabian Delph.