Chipanga confident of dethroning Nyamilandu

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) aspiring president Alufeyo Chipanga Banda is confident of pulling a surprise at the forthcoming FAM elections by dethroning incumbent President Water Nyamilandu Manda from his post.

Speaking in an interview, the current Karonga United Chairperson said the football loving public has grown tired of Nyamilandu’s regime hence wants change at the helm of football in Malawi.

He added that he is the right man to deliver that change to transform football in the country.

“I’m well aware that I’m an outsider in the race to become FAM’s next president but I have confidence in myself and my manifesto that I have what it takes to bring change to our football hence I’m the Biblical David,” he said.

Turning to his 20-point manifesto, Chipanga said once voted into power he plans to increase sponsorship for the elite league division in the country to K500 million and K100 million for regional leagues among others.

“What gives me the advantage over the other candidates including the current president is that they just know football administration while apart from administration I have run a football team for many years thus I am the rightful candidate for the presidency of FAM,” he explained.

Chipanga then urged the affiliates to support his candidature by voting for him into office in the election.

However, a soccer follower in Karonga Andrew Mwenelupembe, has downplayed Chipanga’s chances at the elective FAM AGM.

He explained that due to FAM’s electoral voting system where only affiliates to the association are allowed to vote, Chipanga has an uphill task to garner enough votes to secure an upset.

“The fact that Nyamilandu has thrown his hat in the ring and declared that he will seek re-election for a fifth terms it means he is the odds on to win due to his knowledge and experience in how to secure enough votes for him to get over the line in the election hence other aspirants face a hard battle to dethrone him,” he explained.

Apart from Nyamilandu and Chipanga, two other people have declared their candidature for the FAM presidency. They are the current FAM vice president James Mwenda and Moses Mkandawire.