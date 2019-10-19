T.B. Joshua catches man watching porn in church

…beats him on his private parts for deliverance

Shocking! Prophet T.B. Joshua caught a man watching porn and sexting explicit images with his girlfriends in church during a Sunday service at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

T.B. Joshua was moving in the midst of the crowd when he identified the man whose dirty secret was laid bare before the church.

“There is a picture you watch on your handset. It is a very romantic picture. It’s a naked” T.B Joshua prophetically says to the man while taking the handset from the man.

The man, identified as Luke Emeka Okeke, then confesses that he is addicted to por’nography and reveals that he was watching explicit videos and images of his girlfriends.

In his confession, Mr Okeke says he was sexting while his wife was with him in church.

“I am addicted to pornography. Even as the Man of God was prophesying to me, my girlfriends were texting me and I was trying to respond to them while my wife is here. She does’t know about all these” he confesses before the church.

The man then pleads with the televangelist for deliverance from his addiction.

“I know what you want me to do. I will beat it” says T.B. Joshua before smacking the man’s private parts for deliverance.

“When this addiction stops, your home will be settled” says Prophet T.B. Joshua.

