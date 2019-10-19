Chimulirenji tells people in disaster prone areas to relocate

Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji has advised people who live in disaster prone areas to move to safer places.

He made the remarks on Friday when he visited people who were affected by landslides in Rumphi earlier this year to appreciate the challenges they are facing in rebuilding their lives.

Three people died, nine sustained various degree of injuries and five went missing in Tcharo area, Sub/TA Chapinduka, when prolonged heavy rains that fell on 20th April, 2019 in Mphompha Hills, led to landslides, forcing the movement of big stones and rocks.

The disaster affected a total of 30 households (about 150 people), and damaged personal and public infrastructure such as houses and schools.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs deployed a search and rescue team to Tcharo, provided basic relief items such as food and kitchen utensils.

Government also provided financial support towards funeral arrangements for the deceased and financial support to cover medical expenses for the injured.

Addressing the affected people, Chimulirenji who is also and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs assured them of continued government support.

During the visit, the Vice president handed over 600 iron sheets to help affected people in the reconstruction of their damaged houses. He also donated bags of maize to the affected people.

On Thursday, Chimulirenji also visited Karonga where the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, provided 600 bags of maize (each weighing 50kgs) to the affected people.

Chimulirenji called upon communities to take active roles in the implementation of disaster risk reduction programmes.

“Government, in collaboration with various partners, will not relent. It will continue to implement disaster risk reduction programmes aimed at building resilience of communities to disasters,” said Chimulirenji.