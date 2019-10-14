No Ebola in Malawi – Govt

Government has dispelled reports that a case of Ebola has been recorded in Karonga.

The government has assured Malawians that there is no Ebola case in the country.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dan Namarika said in a statement today that a patient who was suspected to have Ebola was admitted at Karonga Treatment Centre with high fever and signs of infection

“There is no history suggesting any contact or travel to any region with Ebola,” Namarika said.

He added that the patient is being managed with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids and general supportive care.

According to Namarika, health workers at the centre have ensured infection prevention processes.

Meanwhile, the ministry says it is conducting further investigations together with its partners and will continue disease surveillance.

Ebola is a virus that is spread through direct contact with vomit blood, faeces or bodily fluids of an bola patient.

It can take days before its symptoms are noted on human beings which include extreme fever, vomiting blood and diarrhoea.

An ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – which shares a border with Malawi’s neighbour Tanzania – has killed more than 2,000 people to date.