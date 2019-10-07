Nickson Nyasulu in Flames squad, Khuda Muyaba omitted

…Kaliyati, Manyozo Jnr re-called…

Flames head coach Meke Mwase has included Nyasa Big Bullets’ promising defender Nickson Nyasulu, Blue Eagles forward Foster Biton, Mighty Tigers’ Chikaiko Batson and Be Forward Wanderers exciting midfielder Francisco Madinga in his 27-member squad for back to back friendly matches against Lesotho next weekend.

Mwase has also re-called Wanderers’ trio of Isaac Kaliyati, Felix Zulu and Alfred Manyozo Jnr who were left out of the match against Botswana last month.

Surprisingly, the former TN Stars mentor has dropped in-form Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba alongside his compatriot Duncan Nyoni.

The Flames will play Lesotho twice in Maseru on Friday and Sunday.

The team is expected to leave for Maseru on Thursday and will be joined by foreign based players in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The following is the full squad:

Brighton Munthali- Silver Strikers

Charles Thom – Silver Strikers

Rabson Chiyenda -Nyasa Big Bullets

Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets

William Thole -Be Forward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Charles Petro-Nyasa Big Bullets

Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers

Trevor Kalema -Silver Strikers

Peter Cholopi -Be Forward Wanderers

Dennis Chembezi-Be Forward Wanderers

Precious Sambani-Nyasa Big Bullets

Gomezgani Chirwa-Nyasa Big Bullets

Nickson Nyasulu Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

Mike Mkwate-Nyasa Big Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana-Nyasa Big Bullets

Chikoti Chirwa-Kamuzu Barracks

Peter Banda-Nyasa Big Bullets

Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles

Francisco Madinga-Be Forward Wanderers

Alfred Manyozo -Be Forward Wanderers

Felix Zulu-Be Forward Wanderers

Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets

Isaac Kaliati Be Forward Wanderers

STRIKERS

Hassan Kajoke-Nyasa Big Bullets

Patrick Phiri -Nyasa Big Bullets

Chikaiko Batson-Mighty Tigers

Foster Bitoni-Blue Eagles

