Nickson Nyasulu in Flames squad, Khuda Muyaba omitted

Flames head coach Meke Mwase has included Nyasa Big Bullets’ promising defender Nickson Nyasulu, Blue Eagles forward Foster Biton, Mighty Tigers’ Chikaiko Batson and Be Forward Wanderers exciting midfielder Francisco Madinga in his 27-member squad for back to back friendly matches against Lesotho next weekend.
Mwase has also re-called Wanderers’ trio of Isaac Kaliyati, Felix Zulu and Alfred Manyozo Jnr who were left out of the match against Botswana last month.
Surprisingly, the former TN Stars mentor has dropped in-form Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba alongside his compatriot Duncan Nyoni.
The Flames will play Lesotho twice in Maseru on Friday and Sunday.
The team is expected to leave for Maseru on Thursday and will be joined by foreign based players in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The following is the full squad:
- Brighton Munthali- Silver Strikers
- Charles Thom – Silver Strikers
- Rabson Chiyenda -Nyasa Big Bullets
- Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets
- William Thole -Be Forward Wanderers
DEFENDERS
- Charles Petro-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers
- Trevor Kalema -Silver Strikers
- Peter Cholopi -Be Forward Wanderers
- Dennis Chembezi-Be Forward Wanderers
- Precious Sambani-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Gomezgani Chirwa-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Nickson Nyasulu Nyasa Big Bullets
MIDFIELDERS
- Mike Mkwate-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Chimwemwe Idana-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Chikoti Chirwa-Kamuzu Barracks
- Peter Banda-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles
- Francisco Madinga-Be Forward Wanderers
- Alfred Manyozo -Be Forward Wanderers
- Felix Zulu-Be Forward Wanderers
- Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets
- Isaac Kaliati Be Forward Wanderers
STRIKERS
- Hassan Kajoke-Nyasa Big Bullets
- Patrick Phiri -Nyasa Big Bullets
- Chikaiko Batson-Mighty Tigers
- Foster Bitoni-Blue Eagles
