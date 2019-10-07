Cover the boss: Nyamilandu, Mwenda’s bodyguards exchange blows to spoil Blantyre derby

…Sulom condemns fracas…

First to arrive at the Kamuzu Stadium was James Mwenda and minutes later, his immediate boss, Walter Nyamilandu, made his way to the VIP and there was no commotion as the duo smiled at each other before kick off.

Seconds later, Sports Minister Francis Phiso arrived and he was greeted with smiles from both camps.

As Super League of Malawi (Sulom) earlier announced that no campaign banner would be allowed into the stadium, some of supporters, fondly known as “poppies” wore t-shirts for their favorite candidates.

This did not go well with Mwenda’s supporters, who retaliated against Nyamilandu’ “poppies”, particularly, Yona Malunga.

The situation got worse when Malunga called his brother, Leonard Malunga, former Be Forward Wanderers and Flames international, to rescue him from the angry mob who descended into him.

Despite the presence of heavy security from the Police and Aichocho guards, the VIP stand turned into a battlefield as spectators were forced to leave the area.

With less than 15 minutes to play, the candidates were forced to leave the stadia, as football fans chanted “Achoke, Achoke”.

Meanwhile, Sulom through General Secretary Williams Banda, has condemned the fracas.

“Hooliganism and thuggery of this nature has no place in football and acts of violence perpetrated by individuals as witnessed on Saturday cannot be tolerated.

“It must be noted that, as per our advice, all candidates had agreed to brief their supporters not to dress in any campaign material only to see one supporter, Yona Malunga, dressing in campaign material and when he was ordered to remove the T-shirt, he retaliated by calling his brothers who caused havoc at the VIP.

“As Sulom, we treat every candidate equally and we have summoned Malunga to a hearing so that we respect the laws of the game. Sulom will work closely with all the key stakeholders to ensure that this will never happen again,” reads Banda’s statement.

Nyamilandu and Mwenda will battle it out for the FA presidency on 14th December at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi during an Elective General Assembly.