Tippex was used correctly in May Elections – Mutharika  

President Peter Mutharika has insisted tippex that was used correctly in the controversial May 21 elections.

Speaking in Al-Jazeera’s program “Talk to Al-Jazeera”, Mutharika said it was not wrong for the people who were managing the elections to correct the mistakes they noticed.

Mutharika added that most of the people who were managing the elections are school head teachers and they use tippex to correct mistakes.

“Where there are wrong addition, it is not wrong to make corrections in front of everybody. All monitors including ours and also monitors of opposition.

“May be additions somewhere. Maybe 2+2 they put 5. They realise the mistake later then they take tippex correction fluid to correct, that’s allowed,” he said.

The Democratic Progressive Party leader was declared winner in the May 21 elections but the Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the results of the polls in court saying there were numerous irregularities.

According to Mutharika, the opposition MCP is not willing to accept the defeat in the elections as it has been doing in the past six years.

Mutharika alleged that in February, MCP and leader of Human Rights Defenders Coalition Timothy Mtambo agreed to cause lawlessness when the elections would not favour them.

He went on to say that Malawians can no longer vote for MCP because of cruelty it showed during one party rule.

According to Mutharika, the then MCP President Kamuzu Banda was ruling Malawians harshly and Malawians can’t again allow to be governed by such a party.