Devotion: Fight a good fight of faith

1 Timothy 6:12 “Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, to which you were also called and have confessed the good confession in the presence of many witnesses.”

The scripture above says we fight the good fight of faith in order to lay hold of eternal life. We were called to eternal life but we must lay hold of that life after a fight of faith. What is eternal life?

The Bible shows us in 1 John 5:11-12: “And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.”

Eternal life is the same life Jesus lives because the Bible says God has given us the same life of Jesus. It’s superior to the devil and demons and everything in life. Christ came for us to enjoy that life. John 10:10(Amplified).

“The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it [b]overflows).”

But the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy what was meant to be enjoyed. If you aren’t enjoying the life Christ brought, then get hold of it by fighting the fight of faith. What’s that fight?

Imagine someone has given you a Title deed to a very special house in a very desirable neighborhood. It’s in your name. And then you are excited and you are going to see it and start living in it. As you enter the gate, you meet thieves and robbers who tell you that you can’t get hold of the house because it belongs to them. What can you do? You will definitely engage in some fight either by engaging police or hiring bouncers or engaging some enforcers to drive the bandits out. You will engage in some sort of a good fight for their property.

God gave you all the good things in His word (1 Cor 3:21). But you might not be enjoying them. That’s why you need to exercise your faith. You need to keep on confessions and ensure your mind is tuned and is in line with the Word of God and don’t allow the devil to deceive you. Fight of faith happens when the Word says this and then physically it looks different. Stick to the Word. Lay hold of the life you were called and refuse anything that is not in line with that life. Pull down any imagination which is opposed to the Word and your victory is certain. Don’t allow the enemy to put wrong mentality or imaginations about how you are faring. Go by the Word of God and stick to the Word.

Additional scripture:2 Corinthians 10:4-5 “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ,”

Confession

I am a winner in the fight of faith. I lay hold of the eternal life which Christ called me to live. I keep on my positive confessions and am a winner now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

