Protesters march for second straight day

Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators marched in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe today for the second day running.

The protesters also demonstrated yesterday and this week’s demonstrations will end on Friday.

Demonstrations today started from Lilongwe Community Centre Ground. The protesters used Chilambula road as they marched to Parliament Building before proceeding to Capital Hill.

In the morning, the number of protesters was low but more people joined when marching began.

Addressing the protesters in the morning, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo commended them for showing up saying it is a sign of commitment and democracy.

During the protests, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) provided security to the demonstrators.

Yesterday, Malawi Police Service (MPs) fired teargas at the protesters to stop them from going ahead with the march.

The police’s conduct came hours after the Supreme Court of Appeal had dismissed an application by the Attorney General who wanted the demonstrations to be banned due to incidents of violence.

Protesters led by the HRDC want Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.