Police arrest 20 over demos violence

Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday arrested 20 people for damaging property and looting shops during demonstrations organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the suspects looted shops at business centres located outside the route which the demonstrators used.

According to Kadadzera, some of the suspects damaged motor vehicles and smashed windows for houses at Area 6. They also broke into several shops at Area 15 in the city and looted a filling station at city centre.

He added that several shops at Mchesi Townships were also broken into.

Protests are also being held today as demonstrators led by the HRDC are marching to Parliament Building in the city.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections.

Further protests are expected to be held on Thursday and Friday in the city.