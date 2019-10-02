Vegetable seller wins K51m after predicting 23 games

A 28-year old Blantyre-based vegetable seller, Andrew Jordan, has opened a new chapter of his life after winning MK51 million in soccer betting.

With only MK150, Jordan’s life has moved from rags to riches and he could not believe it as he was told that the correct scores he made in 23 games has won him such amount.

His dreams officially became a reality when Premier Bet organized a function in Blantyre where he was presented with a dummy cheque.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the company’s Assistant Training Manager Joseph Malonda said he was very excited to have changed Jordan’s life through MK51 million.

“This is a clear message to those who doubts the game. We are the leading sports betting as well as Entertainment Company in Malawi and giving out this money in succession is a very big achievement and this is what we have been longing for,” he said.

And speaking after receiving the cheque, Jordan said his life will never be the same.

“I am very excited to have won this huge amount of money for only spending K150. At first, I couldn’t believe it by now I am K51 million richer. I will sit down to plan on what to do since this is a lot of money,” he said.

In August, a Chinsapo based business man won K21 million after betting with only K150.

The company also handed out K109 million to a Blantyre based businessman who won the money on two separate tickets after spending K2, 300 total on the tickets which he correctly predicted 30 games.