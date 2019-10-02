More blackouts as ESCOM implements rotational load-shedding

The Electricity Supply Commission Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has implemented rotational load-shedding with customers now getting six hours of electricity a day.

The power supplier says this is due to failure of two machines at Kapichira Power Station.

According to ESCOM, a backup diesel generator has also failed at Mapanga and the two issues combined with reduction in water levels in Lake Malawi have caused power generation to fall by 86.48 Megawatts.

The situation has forced the electricity supply to start rationing power beginning from 5am every day.

“The customers have been divided into three group A, B, C, with one group starting from 5am to 11am followed by a 10am to 4pm group and the last loadshedding period is from 3pm to 9pm,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ESCOM has since assured people in the country that it will ensure essential services should not be disrupted by the power rationing.