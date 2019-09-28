Nyasa Big Bullets win to keep within sight of TNM Super League leaders

Hassan Kajoke scored a brace, with the other goals coming from Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Phiri as the defending TNM Super League champions demolished Dwangwa United 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Coming from their successful Northern Region trip last week, the People’s Team started the match on a very high note, with Peter Banda causing more havoc and he should have assisted Chimwemwe Idana who shot straight at Dwangwa’s goalie Sunganani Mponda.

At the other end, the visitors created their first goal scoring opportunity when Edward Dakalira dribbled past Yamikani Fodya before releasing Chifuniro Mpinganjira whose effort went straight into the hands of Rabson Chiyenda in goal for Bullets.

After the half hour mark, Bullets opened the scoreline when Mike Mkwate forced his way into the box before a low cross pass to Kajoke who made no mistake by tapping in from the close range.

However, Bullets were dealt with a massive blow when goal provider Mkwate was forced out of the pitch due to an injury and he was replaced by Phiri.

The visitors almost responded in style when Dakalira found himself unmarked but he was too slow on the ball, allowing Chiyenda to charge as he kept the ball away from his area.

After the recess, Bullets doubled their lead through Msowoya who made a simple tap in from a Gomezgani Chirwa’s shot which was saved by Mponda only to land on the foot of the former Orlando Pirates forward, 2-0.

Bullets were coming wave after wave through Banda, Idana and Kajoke, but the hosts weren’t clinical enough to score as many goals as possible as they kept on missing chances.

Charles Mafaiti was replaced by Gracian Chinkhande while Msowoya paved the way for MacPhallen Ngwira.

The game reached another level when Mpinganjira pulled one back, after a blunder by Henry Kabichi who gave a way the ball inside his own half.

The rookies made another change, introducing Blessings Singini for Francis Lackson.

Banda was at it again, making an advantage of Mponda’s mistake as he won an aerial combat to release Kajoke, who, instead of shooting at goal, decided to dribble only to send his effort over the cross bar.

Kajoke was at it again, missing a seater following Banda’s individual brilliance, leaving every Bullets fan in total disbelief.

Aziz Mwakifuna was then introduced for Idana while Dan Chirwa came in for Peter Luhanga as the battle intensified.

Bullets increased their tally through Phiri from Chirwa’s cross and the routing was completed when Kajoke made a cool finish from Fodya’s cross to make it 4-1.

The result sees Bullets maintaining their second position on the log table with 41 points, 2 behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers who won 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

As for the visitors, the defeat sees them dropping into 11th position with 21 points but they can move back into the top ten if they beat Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park on Sunday.