Devotion: Overcoming the world

1 John 5:4-5 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world our faith. Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?”

There are two main ingredients mentioned above that are important for the one who wants to overcome the world according to the scripture above.

The first one is being born of God. Whatever is born of God, overcomes the whole world. It means whatever is originated from God, is already programmed and empowered to reach the world and affect many. Your source is what determines your victory. If you are from God (a born again) your victory is inevitable.1 John 4:4 “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”

Any idea, thought, concept which is from God overcomes the world. It makes you go far and affect many. This is the reason why we don’t just copy things. We have the Spirit who guides us and gives us original ideas and plans that we use to reach to global levels. Don’t accept just to affect your village only. You are greater than your village only. Affect many. Think global. Plan global. Be a global impact believer.

The second one is Faith. Your faith is an important ingredient in being a world changer. You may be born of God. Your idea may also be born of God. But without faith it is impossible to hit to world levels. Believe in His Word, confess His word and take a corresponding action for a global impact with whatever you have or are doing. You will see it manifesting. Remember you may start small but will reach many .Job 8:7 “Though your beginning was small, yet your latter end would increase abundantly.”

Therefore even if you look small, refuse people to despise you or whatever you put your hand on. Many people are faithless and they like despising because they walk by sight and not by faith. Therefore refuse to be despised by the faithless generation that only look for physical signs to see if something is going to work or not. 1 Timothy 4:12 Let no one despise your youth, but be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.

Matthew 12:38-39 The Scribes and Pharisees Ask for a Sign Then some of the scribes and Pharisees answered, saying, Teacher, we want to see a sign from You. But He answered and said to them, An evil and adulterous generation seeks after a sign, and no sign will be given to it except the sign of the prophet Jonah.

CONFESSION

I am a world changer. Am born of God. My ideas are born of God and therefore am reaching out to many nations of the world. I do not walk by sight but I walk by Faith. My Faith is my victory and therefore I am making strides and am overcoming the world. In Jesus Name. Amen.

