Mutharika back home from UN summit

President Peter Mutharika has returned from the United States where he attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mutharika – who left Malawi on 18 September – arrived back home through Kamuzu International Airport this afternoon.

Speaking to the media, the Malawi leader said he talked about local politics at the Assembly because the UN is a political body where leaders present issues concerning their countries.

“Therefore when you make a statement you [present] the state of the nation to the world to present the political situation in the country and I am talking about the reality,” said Mutharika.

He then expressed hope that the United Nations will consider the proposals which he made in his speech delivered at the UNGA on Thursday.

In the speech, Mutharika said the May 21 elections were free, fair and credible and he blamed the Malawi Congress Party for post-election violence in the country.

Mutharika also called on world leaders to declare war on poverty, education inequality and climate change.

He then urged the UN to include minority nations in the United Nations Security Council.

Mutharika said the UN should increase the number of Permanent Seats with Veto Powers and make the UN Security Council a true representation of all the UN Member States.