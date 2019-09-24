Malawi mute on Ebola in Tanzania

Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health has refused to comment on how ready the country is following reports of suspected Ebola cases in neighbouring Tanzania.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO), faulted the Tanzanian government for withholding information on cases of Ebola in the country.

According to WHO, it received “unofficial reports” about a woman who tested positive on the disease this month.

The situation in Tanzania has raised concerns in Malawi as the country shares boundary with Tanzania and enjoys cross border business links.

Authorities in Malawi have chosen not to comment on how prepared the country is in fighting the spread of the outbreak that is near Malawi.

“I cannot comment on that, my bosses have advised me not to comment on that,” said Joshua Malango, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Malawi.

Ebola is a virus that is spread through direct contact with vomit blood, faeces or bodily fluids of an bola patient.

It can take days before its symptoms are noted on human beings which include extreme fever, vomiting blood and diarrhoea.

An ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – which shares a border with Tanzania – has killed more than 2,000 people to date.