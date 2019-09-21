MEC to host conference for SADC Electoral Commissions Forum

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will next week host a conference for Electoral Commissions Forum for SADC countries (ECF SADC) in Blantyre.

It was not immediately clear if MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah who is also ECF SADC president will attend the conference.

In a statement on Friday, Ansah said the conference will be held from 22 to 27th September and will be opened on Monday by Vice President Everton Chimulirenji.

She added that the organization will also host a seminar on enhancing the credibility of elections through observation.

The ECF is a network of electoral management bodies from 16 SADC countries which include Angola, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, Zanzibar, and Zambia.

The conference will be held at a time Ansah is under fire from opposition parties and some civil society organizations over MEC’s management of the May 21 elections.

Since June this year, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition supported by leaders of opposition political parties have been holding demonstrations demanding Ansah to step down.

The latest protests were held this week with organisers promising more demonstrations if Ansah refuses to resign.