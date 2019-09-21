NRFA postpones Simso League games over demos

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has suspended all Simso League games for this weekend because of anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

Fixture Secretary for the NRFA, Ollens Msonda, said there is tension in some districts following clashes between community members and the Malawi Defence Force during the demonstrations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We suspended all games for this weekend. As you are aware, in Karonga there is some tension so we have postponed games,” said Msonda.

In the 17 team league, Ekwendeni Hammers are still leading followed by Zolozolo, Baka City and Rumphi united.