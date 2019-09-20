Malawi elections case adjourned to September 30

The Constitutional Court has adjourned the Malawi presidential elections case to September 30.

Judge Healey Potani – one of the five judges hearing the case – said when the court resumes hearing will be done for three weeks.

During today’s proceedings, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who is representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the case concluded cross-examining second petition Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera.

The MCP leader who came second in the May 21 presidential elections wants the court to nullify the results of the polls and order for a rerun.

In his petition, Chakwera argues that the polls were marred by numerous irregularities.

Kaphale, during the cross-examination today dwelled much on Chakwera’s failure to support his petition with sworn affidavits from more than three MCP monitors who were at polling centres du

ring the polls hence witnessed the irregularities.

Chakwera insisted that not all people were on the ground but witnesses who will testify after him will demonstrate that there were irregularities in the polls.

When hearing resumes at the end of this month, lawyers representing President Peter Mutharika will cross-examine Chakwera.