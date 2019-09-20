Supreme Court rejects Kaphale’s application to stop Anti-Ansah demos

The Supreme Court of Appeal has today thrown out an application by the Attorney General to stop the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from conducting anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Justice Lovemore Chikopa rejected AG Kalekeni Kaphale’s application Friday afternoon in Blantyre.

Kaphale’s office made the application on Thursday, a day after HRDC conducted demonstrations demanding Ansah’s resignation.

The AG argued that the HRDC should be stopped from holding protests until government and the activists agree on resolutions for conducting peaceful protests.

But Chikopa said the right to demonstrate is a constitutional right.

Meanwhile, the judge has set September 25th as the day when he will give guidelines which HRDC and government have to follow whenever demonstrations are being conducted.

Last month, Chikopa issued a moratorium against demonstrations by the HRDC following violence in previous demonstrations

The moratorium expired last week and the HRDC on Wednesday returned to the streets. The group wants Ansah to resign accusing her of mishandling the May 21 elections.