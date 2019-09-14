Mugabe was a true friend of Malawi – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe loved Malawi and used to visit on numerous occasions.

The Malawi leader made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport on his departure to Zimbabwe where he will attend Mugabe’s funeral.

“He was a man who loved Malawi and Malawians. He used to come here in numerous occasions; when we have a funeral or weddings, he was always here,” Mutharika.

He also noted that during his presidency Mugabe declared Chinyanja, a language widely spoken in Malawi, as one of the official languages in Zimbabwe.

“This is the reason I have decided to bid him farewell in person,” the President Mutharika said.

Mutharika will join leaders and former presidents from several countries who are gathering in Zimbabwe today for the state funeral at the National Sports Stadium.

Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will address the mourners.

The former Zimbabwe leader who died in Singapore at the age of 95 last week will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare on a date to be determined.