Chilima ordered to pay Mutharika and MEC for wastage

Lawyers representing President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the presidential election case have demanded former Vice President Saulos Chilima to pay costs for 34 witnesses he has withdrawn from the case.

Chikosa Silungwe who is one of the lawyers for Chilima told the court today that they wil not parade all remaining 34 witnesses in the case saying they want the hearing to be expedited.

However, lawyers representing respondents Mutharika and MEC argued that Chilima should pay costs they invested on research and preparations based on sworn statements filed by the withdrawn witnesses.

After arguments from the two sides, the five judge panel of the constitutional court said it will give its ruling on the matter on another day.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Tuesday next week when the court will start hearing testimony from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera and Chilima came second and third respectively in the May 21 presidential elections and are challenging the results saying they were affected by a plethora of irregularities.