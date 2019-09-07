Simkonda penalty gives Moyale victory over KB

Gasten Simkonda scored from the spot to give Moyale Barracks a 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks in a Tnm Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium.

The first half ended goalless as both sides missed chances to find the back of the net.

Three minutes into the second half, Moyale’s Lloyd Njaliwa was fouled in the box and referee Misheck Juwa pointed to the spot.

Simkonda made no mistake from the spot to score what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Coach for Moyale Barracks Collins Nkuna was happy with the win.

“The coming of new players has helped us a lot as we have started playing good and entertaining football,” he said.

He added that they will make sure to finish the league in the top five.

Kamuzu Barracks coach Billy Phambala blamed the referee saying he failed to competently handle the game.

He added that his side will make sure to get a win on Sunday when they face Mzuni FC.

Following the win, Moyale have now moved to position 8 with 24 points. Kamuzu Barracks are still third with 30 points.

In another game, Karonga beat Civil Sporting Club at Karonga Stadium through a Peter Mselema penalty. Civil will play Savenda Chitipa on Sunday.