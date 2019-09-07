Simso second round kicks off today

The second round of the Simso Northern Region Football League kicks off today.

According to NRFA fixture secretary Ollens Msonda, all is set for the second round of the league where the champions will be promoted to the Super League.

“We released the fixtures a week ago to give all teams time to get prepared for the showdown,” he said.

Msonda added that the association wants teams to show good behavior as they did in the first round.

Joseph Soko, coach for Mzuzu based Zolozolo United, told this publication that they are ready for the second round.

“I told my boys that this is not the time to drop points anyhow but to do the best we can,” Soko said.

Baka City finished the first round of the 17 team league on top with 36 points, seconded by Ekwendeni Hammers with 35 points.

Mzimba Young Bullets are anchoring the table with 11 points while Kawaka are on position 16 with 12 points.