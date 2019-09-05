Kyungu bemoans low education standards

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa Districts has bemoaned the dwindling of standards of education in Karonga saying the low standards will have an impact on development in the district and the country.

The paramount’s remarks follows revelations that Karonga District came 20th among 34 districts in the best performing districts in the recently released Primary School Leaving Education Certificate (PSLEC).

Speaking at the Full Council Meeting held on Tuesday at Baka Community Day Secondary School Hall, the Paramount Chief said it’s worrisome to note that standards of education are lowering in the district despite many interventions being implemented.

He said education is an important tool to one’s well-being, growth, and independence hence more must be done to motivate children to take education seriously.

“It’s really sad and disheartening to see our education standards lowering in the district, our children must start understanding that education will give you a chance to a better life thereby contributing towards the growth and development of the country as well,” Kyungu said.

According to the Paramount, a lack of discipline in the part of children is also a big factor towards the dwindling of education standards and the low passing rate in national exams saying parents have a big role to play in ensuring that there is discipline and decorum from their children.

“Our children have become very lazy and in most part that is due to a lack of discipline from parents at home thus discipline alone should not be left to teachers at school hence it should start in our communities in our homes,” Paramount Chief Kyungu articulated.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Karonga constituency South uchizi Mkandawire, urged the education authority to do more in improving the standards of education in Karonga.

He said more must be done to improve the standards of infrastructure hence there will be an improvement in performances of the pupils.

“If we are really serious about improving the standards of education we must address the shortfall in infrastructure that exists in many of our schools and if we can construct more classroom blocks, hostels and teachers’ houses then we will begin to bear fruits of improvement in pupils’ performance in national exams,” he said.