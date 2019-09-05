Organisers searching for Sand Music Festival female headliner

Impakt Events, a brand which organises Sand Music Festival, is in the hunt for a female international headliner in the quest to strike a gender balance in this year’s episode of the annual event.

Meanwhile, the company has revealed three international headliners and they are all male. Impakt Events director Lucius Banda said they are targeting a female headliner when he revealed a preliminary list of performers, recently.

“With the 50-50 campaign I think we can do better by having a female face and we are still looking,” he said

So far, Jamaican King Sounds, Vee Mampeezy from Botswana and Zambian B1 are the three male international headliners at this year’s festival. The event is scheduled for 1st to 3rd November at Kabumba Hotel in Salima district.

In the past two years, the main international headliners were all male. In 2017, Jamaican reggae maestro Busy Signal set the stage on fire while in 2018, his countryman Kenyatta Hill did justice to the stage.

While fun seekers eagerly wait in anticipation to find out who that female international headliner will be, others are coming up with suggestions. Nigerians Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, Jamaican Alaine, and South African Kelly Khumalo are among the suggested names.