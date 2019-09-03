Mzuni, Ntopwa share points

Mzuni on Monday played out a one all draw against Ntopwa FC in the Tnm Super League.

After a goalless first half, Ntopwa took the lead in the in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot from Levison Chabwera.

Mzuni equalized 15 minutes before the final whistle through Taniel Mhango.

Ntopwa who lost 2-1 to Moyale on Sunday returned to Blantyre with a single point from two games.

Gilbert Chirwa, coach for Mzuni, praised his boys for getting a point after going behind.

“A point is better than none, we wanted to start using our new players but their cards are still being processing, hopefully you will see a changed Mzuni in the second round,” said Chirwa.

Trevor Kajawa said his boys worked hard in all two games though they failed to get maximum points.

Following the draw, Mzuni now have 18 points and are on position 12 while Ntopwa with 14 points on position 13.

This is the second game for Kajawa since being appointed as Ntopwa coach after Leo Mpululas resignation last month.