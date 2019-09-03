Man in for raping teenager

Police in Blantyre have arrested a man for raping a thirteen-year-old girl.

The suspect, Wilson Kayigoni aged 29, is reported to have raped the girl in Chileka Township Blantyre on Wednesday last week.

According to Chileka Police deputy spokesperson Jonathan Phillipo, the girl was left at home when the mother had gone to discuss family matters in her home village.

Phillipo added that the suspect found a chance and raped the girl in her room.

“He threatened the victim not to tell everyone including her mother and that if she tries to tell any person he will kill her,” said Phillipo.

The girl later informed her friend who then told the mother about the rape.

The victim’s mother reported the matter to police. Meanwhile, a medical report has revealed that the girl was raped.