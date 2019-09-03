Mutharika tells opposition to initiate talks

President Peter Mutharika says Malawi opposition party leaders should set the agenda for talks over the political crisis in the country.

Mutharika told the BBC on Monday that he would consider meeting the opposition if the agenda for the meeting is acceptable to his government.

“They have to define the agenda and see whether we accept the agenda. And then decide whether we are going to meet or not,” he said.

Mutharika was declared winner of the May 21 presidential elections but opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima of UTM are disputing the results in court as they argue that the polls were affected by numerous irregularities.

The opposition have also been endorsing anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition. Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal issued a moratorium on the protests due to violence recorded during the demonstrations.

During the interview, Mutharika said he will work to unite Malawians after the conclusion of the presidential election case which he was confident will be very soon.

“And once the results come out, and then we shall be in a position to see how we bring the country together. We are already talking as I said. Negotiations are going on,” Mutharika said.