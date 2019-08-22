Seven die in four-vehicle crash

Seven people have died while three others has suffered injuries after a truck hit a minibus and two other vehicles in Ntcheu.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Kanyimbo village in the district.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, said the truck which was carrying bales of tobacco swerved after the driver lost control.

It then ploughed into the minibus and two other vehicles, leaving seven people dead and three others injured.

According to Chigalu, the injured were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital.