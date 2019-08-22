Namandingo teases about featuring Mafikizolo

Malawian musician Patience Namadingo has teased about teaming up with South Africa’s award winning duo Mafikizolo in his forthcoming album.

According to the singer, his album is almost done. It features big names from Malawi and outside the country.

Some of the featured artists are Malawi’s wonderkid Purple C and South Africa’s Bongeziwe Mabadlha. Namadingo wishes to add the top billed Mafikizolo on the list of featured artists.

“The album has four other features including Bongeziwe Mabadlha and might include the feature of South African hottest duo named Mafiki…..,” teased the Mtendere hit maker.

His forthcoming third album will encompass a total of 15 songs. Will the big name collaboration make it a hit or a miss? The receiving end can only wait in anticipation.

Meanwhile, people are reacting positively to the story. Calvin Phiri from Zambia has commented, “I like your unique style, keep it up.”

Felisberto Julio from Mozambique said: “I don’t understand neither English nor Chichewa but I like your music.”