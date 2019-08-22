High Court to hear case on MRA injunction against demos

The High Court sitting at Blantyre registry will today hear a case in which the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) wants an injunction to restrain the HRDC from holding demonstrations in the country’s airports and borders.

The HRDC set August 26th 30th as days for closing all airports and borders in Malawi to force Malawi Electoral Commission to resign for the alleged manipulation of the presidential election results.

MRA spokesperson, Steven Kapoloma, told the media that the injunction against HRDC is not intended to stop the protests but to stop demonstrators from demonstrating inside MRA offices.

The injunction was applied by the Commissioner General of the MRA and mentioned Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence of HRDC, as well as Bright Kampaundi of the Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance.

Sensing danger on HRDC’s proposed agenda of shutting down airports and borders, the country’s former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi called for a dialogue with HRDC leadership to map the way forward.

But, in its response to Dr. Bakili Muluzi, the HRDC said it would attend such a proposed meeting if Mutharika, Jane Ansah, Public Affairs Committee and all opposition leaders form part of the meeting.

The HRDC said it is suspicious over Muluzi’s call for dialogue describing this as a ploy to disrupt them for their preparations of the vigils at borders and airports.

Meanwhile, a planned meeting between the office of the Attorney General and HRDC ended in a deadlock on Wednesday with the HRDC demanding that the MRA first withdraw its injunction it obtained against the HRDC restraining them from closing airports and borders before the meeting can proceed.