Analysts rule Masters Security out, tip Bullets for win

Renowned sports analysts Steve Liwewe Banda and Hastings Manda have favored Nyasa Big Bullets to progress to the next round of the CAF Champions League at the expense of FC Platinum of Zimbabwe but have completely ruled out Masters Security to overturn their 3-0 defeat at the hands Uganda’s Proline FC.

In MBC Radio 2’s mid-week sports, the duo said Bullets’ first leg result gives them a chance to force something out of the second leg and progress to the next qualifying round.

“Their goalless first leg result gives them an opportunity to negotiate for a better result in the second leg. When they were playing at home, pressure was too much for them but this time around, pressure will be on FC Platinum and any goal scoring draw will see them qualifying.”

“On Masters Security, let me not beat about the bush, they are definitely going out because with the financial problems they are having, I don’t see them overturning their first leg 3-0 defeat, they are out,” said Liwewe Banda.

Manda concurred with his counterpart saying Bullets have got a chance to progress unlike Masters Security who have a mountain to climb.

“When you look at Bullets’ first leg result, they can easily grab a positive result and qualify to the next round of the continental competition but I don’t see Masters Security overturning their heavy first leg defeat, they are definitely out,” he explained.

Any goal scoring draw will see Bullets progressing to the next round while Masters Security must score more than three goals without conceding if they are to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.