Shocking! Homosexuality, prostitution rocks TB Joshua’s SCOAN

Testimonies about prostitution and homosexuality are on the rise at Prophet T.B. Joshua’s the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

While others are confessing to being promiscuous with multiple partners, some congregants are confessing to selling se*x and making love with people of the same sex. A reminiscent of Soddom and Gomorrah!

A video shared by Prophet T.B. Joshua’s official channel, Emmanuel TV, captures the shocking real-life experience of a young man who encountered life at its most hellish.

From the tender age of 12, Jonathan Denise’s already fractured life descended into utter chaos – as addictions to drugs, alcohol and cigarettes set in.

“God rescued me from a dark pit,” the then 23 year old Uruguayan who lives in Paraguay narrates how he the Nigerian prophet saved him after attending a conference with T.B. Joshua in 2017.

Denise explains how he sold his body to make money, prostituting himself with both men and women.

“I had an addition to alcohol, drugs and smoking. I also had a spirit of lust that pushed me to sleeping with both men and women” he narrates.

He says he would sell himself in order to earn some money but that through T.B. Joshua, God had now rescued him from a “dark pit” where he was Satan’s slave.

He claims that twice Satan had wanted to kill him but he survived because he believes God had other plans with his life.

“Through T.B. Joshua, I have now been delivered of all my burdens, problems and pain of the past.

“I can sleep very well without any nightmare or paid. I don’t have that urge to sleep with people anymore” he says, while urging people to open up to God so Jesus can save them as it is with him.

Mast*ur*ation and watching po*rn since 15 years old

Another congregant, Samuel Augustine, says he has been saved by Prophet T.B. Joshua from the spirit of lust, mast*ur*bation and an addiction to watching po*no*graphic videos.

He claims to have been tormented by the spirit for 13 long years.

The 28-year old man from Borno State in Nigeria says he has been saved by Prophet T.B. Joshua just by watching Emmanuel TV.

“The man of God Prophet T.B Joshua gave a sermon on the secret of his life where he said we need to meditate on thanking God. He encouraged us to pray with these anointed words – ‘Oh Holy Spirit, take more of me and give me more of You – more of Your goodness, kindness, faithfulness, meekness, joy, peace, self-control and love. He said this in itself was healing and deliverance and we should meditate on it for five days and we shall see God’s transforming power!

“I took it to heart and begin to meditate on these words and give thanks to God. Glory be to God, I was delivered from this spirit that tormented me for 13 years! Indeed, there is power in the Word of God! I tried so many ways on my own in order to get free from that bad spirit but to no avail” he claims