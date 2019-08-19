Kukaya set to light up green city

Urban Music fans and lovers in Mzuzu also known as the green city are in for the first ever Urban Music festival dubbed “Kukaya”.

Kukaya which will be headlined by Zimbabwe’s Don Tafari is set to take place from the 30th to the 31st this month at Mzuzu Stadium.

According to the CEO of Swagg Entertainment the company behind the festival, Francis Mkandawire, this a start to a greater future in terms of urban music in the Northern region. Mkandawire explained that this is a start of an annual festival in the many episodes of Kukaya. He further said that the festival has been inspired by the lack of entertainment in the North which led to the birth of ‘Kukaya’ festival.

“We saw an opportunity and utilized it to birth something the north can call their own hence the name Kukaya,” said Mkandawire.

Despite being the first time Swagg entertainment is organizing an event, it has managed to find sponsors and partners like Made on Monday, Kids of the North (KON), Pakaya suits, Swagg furniture, and Yavundika construction among others.

Mkandawire has noted that the corporate world is a bit reluctant to assist because this is the first time for this kind of festival to happen in the North. He has since called upon the corporate world to partner and support the festival.

“This will be an amazing opportunity to interact with their customers in the north in a very different way,” he said.

Mkandawire has said people should expect something unique and different. Some of the notable artists that will perform at the two-day festival are Gwamba, Patience Namadingo, Lady Pace, Phyzix, Kellkay, Temwa, Yona Mulakatuli, Wakisa James, and Purple C.

Kukaya festival which has been created to promote and sell north talent to the rest of the country through the platform for art is expected to help artists benchmark their art to successful artists as well as learn entrepreneurship skills to make talent into business in this era.